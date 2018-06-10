Nebraska man charged in chase through 3 states

By: The Associated Press

MARYVILLE (AP) -A Nebraska man is charged in Missouri after a police chase that wound through parts of three states before ending in northwest Missouri.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice on Tuesday charged 37-year-old Neal Alan Ulfers, of Lincoln, Nebraska, with tampering and resisting arrest, both felonies.

Ulfers was arrested Monday after the chase ended in Maryville. He is accused of stealing a pickup truck from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and eluding officers in southwest Iowa before entering northwest Missouri. Investigators say the chase reached speeds up to 80 mph, and Ulfers sometimes drove the wrong direction on highways, two-lane blacktops and gravel roads.

The Maryville Daily Forum reports Ulfers was finally forced off the road by a state trooper.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Ulfers.