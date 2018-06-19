Nebraska Technology Firm to Relocate to Missouri

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Nebraska-based information technology firm plans to move its headquarter to Kansas City with the aid of some government incentives.

MindMixer said Monday that it will create 85 jobs in Kansas City while consolidating its current Omaha headquarters and an office in Lincoln, Neb.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says MindMixer already has a small office in Kansas City but will invest more than $1.5 million to expand its operations there.

MindMixer runs an online platform that encourages civic involvement and has more than 600 clients, including cities and school districts.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development says MindMixer could receive nearly $1.7 million of incentives if it meets job-creation and investment criteria.

The company says it chose Kansas City because of the availability of a skilled workforce.