Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America Helping Out

The foreclosure prevention program is lead by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America. This non-profit organization is trying to help keep people from losing their homes. The group is on an eight city tour and has attracted tens of thousands of people so far. All of them are looking for the same thing, a new lower rate on their mortgages. The NACA provides their services at no cost to the homeowner. For more information about the program visit their website.