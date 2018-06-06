Neighborhood Residents Rally For Change

COLUMBIA - Nearly 60 current and former residents of the Columbia Regency Trailer Park feel they are being neglected. They gathered Thursday night in protest voicing concerns about low tree branches, pot holes and black mold.

High utility bills are also a concern. The residents from the neighborhood say the high bills are from broken meters that the city and management won't fix. Neighbors gathered Thursday evening to try and come up with a solution.



Resident Gilbert Garcia said he received a nearly $400 utility bill last month. He said this trailer park is like a slum and he has had enough.

"I'm going to move, I don't want to live in this community unless it can get changed," said Garcia.

Neighbors planned the meeting to come up with what they say are solutions to serious problems.

"Illegal evictions for one, they're giving people 3-day notices, that say from a 3-day notice to a 6-day notice, to a 30-day notice. It's ridiculous."

Some ideas included creating a neighborhood watch program against crime and forming a neighborhood association with help from the city.



"What I was helping them with was just trying to give them an avenue to get organized as a neighborhood association and get recognized as City Council," said Office of Neighborhood Services, Bill Cantin.

Gilbert says the residents aren't giving up.

"We want a clean safe community in which to live in from this moment on," said Garcia.

KOMU contacted local management of this trailer park, who first hung up and later told us no comment.