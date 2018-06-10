Neighborhood Shootings

CAMDENTON (AP) - An argument between neighbors in Linn Creek ended with one man dead and another charged with his murder. Fifty-five-year-old Curtis Shore of Linn Creek is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 58-year-old Walter Hahn Junior. Shore also was charged yesterday with a probation violation for a prior unrelated offense, and is jailed without bond in Camden County on that violation. Hahn's body was found in Shore's front yard Tuesday when Camden County deputies arrived. Shore was arrested a short time later at his home. Investigators said the two men had been arguing, but were unable to establish what the argument was about.