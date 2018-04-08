Neighborhood Teamwork

The two neighborhoods are having a contest and if you want a chance to win, you must act fast. The deadline for the application is today and should be sent to Get-About Columbia.

From there, residents in the neighborhoods will choose two winners -- one for each neighborhood's mural. Aside from getting their mural on the street,winners will also get 500 dollars.

One mural will be here at the intersection of St. Joseph and East Ash Street and the other will be just two blocks away at Windsor and Melbourne.

There are specifics on the design. Both neighborhoods have decided to go with an urban agriculture theme because of their community gardens in the area.

One donor, Pat Jones, donated 2500 hundred dollars to fund the project. She and her late husband Ted also donated 2.2 million dollars for the Katy Trail. For the application, artists must send a resume, a letter and a mural design.