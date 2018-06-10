Neighbors Concerned Following Worley Street Park Shooting

COLUMBIA - One man who says he heard a shooting at a nearby park, told KOMU 8 News Tuesday he's concerned about the crime in his neighborhood.

The resident wouldn't give his name, but said he heard three gun shots and saw men driving away from Worley Street Park Monday evening.

He also said he and other neighbors see drug-related activity every day and that the problem is getting worse. He said he's called Columbia Police Department's emergency and non-emergency phone numbers in the past and is upset with CPD's response to those drug-related incidents. He said he wishes to remain anonymous for his personal safety.

"I do what I can to push the issue and get these out here and look, but it seems like it's not a high priority issue to them," he said.

He said this shooting could have been avoided if officers addressed those drug-related issues in the past.

"They could have possibly taken the guy, the guys, the gun at least, off the street that fired the shots if they took us a little more seriously."

He said he's not surprised there was a shooting. He said he's not worried about this particular shooting, but he believes the overall situation could get worse.

"If these people want to shoot each other, that's fine with me. I just don't want them doing it next to my house. If they want to do and sell drugs, just get away from my house.

CPD is still investigating the shooting, which left one person with non-life threatning injuries. Police say the victim is an 18-year-old man, but they have not released his name.