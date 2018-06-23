Neighbors Criticize Plan for Subdivision Near State Park

4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 04 2013 Sep 4, 2013 Wednesday, September 04, 2013 1:42:00 PM CDT September 04, 2013 in News
By: Taeler De Haes, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The plan for a new subdivision being built near Rock Bridge Memorial Park is getting mixed responses, but several are concerned with the impact of the park's preservation.

The City Council approved an amendment Tuesday evening regarding Parkside Estates. The subdivision would back up to Rock Bridge Memorial Park, and many are worried the development will do too much damage to the state park and wildlife.

The ordinance amendments require developers to revise the plan for the subdivision and will now allow the company to build on a maximum of 15 percent impervious land, which is ground where water can not pass through. The ordinance previously allowed the company to build on 23 percent.

The amended proposal was approved by a 5-2 vote.

One member in opposition to the new amendments was councilman Karl Skala. He said he's skeptical about the developers ability to deal with best management practices for storm water quality with such a small amount of impervious surface.

"Whether it's 15, whether it's 20 or whether it's 25, I'm uncomfortable with the idea that we may not be able to deal with storm water quality," he said. "It's such a sensitive area and such a jewel in the park's crown in this region, that I'm not willing to take the risk."

Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park member, Jan Weaver, said the impervious land reduction is an improvement, but still a concern.

"It's just too much storm water for the site to manage without it having some impact on streams," she said. "I was worried that would set a standard for future development."

Weaver's biggest concern is the long term effect on the park.

"When you get much above 8 to 15 percent impervious surface, even best management practices like detention ponds cannot prevent damage to the downstream areas from a development," Weaver said.

The neighborhood will be half a mile south of the Providence, Route K, and Old Plank Road intersection. The proposed subdivision plan currently has 65 total units. Originally, the plan called for 73 lots, but after talking with Missouri State Parks personnel, the company revised the plan.

Development Service Manager for Columbia, Patrick Zenner, said because of the significant reduction in impervious land, the subdivision may reduce the number of units even more.

Neighbors in the area expressed mixed feelings about the development. Some said they were worried about the park's preservation because of the history behind the park. Others said the development shows growth in Columbia.

"I'm still concerned about storm water quality," Skala said. "I didn't want this issue of impervious surface to get in the way of making that analysis."

He said he's in favor of reducing the impervious surface to 15 percent, but he doesn't believe that will solve all problems.

Developers must now make necessary alterations to fit the new requirements and get them approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Once revised and approved, the proposal will return to city council for approval. Skala said he anticipates this taking at least six months.

More News

Grid
List

Citywide discussion on community policing continues
Citywide discussion on community policing continues
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
30 minutes ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
49 minutes ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:18:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sisters gather for educating one another
Sisters gather for educating one another
COLUMBIA – Reaching all generations was the goal of one Columbia woman on Saturday. Cheryl Miller is the president... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:34:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

St. Louis to be site of election security summit
St. Louis to be site of election security summit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Fulton kicks off annual street festival
Fulton kicks off annual street festival
FULTON - The city of Fulton kicked off their annual Street Festival in style Friday with live music, a carnival,... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:23:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 80°
6pm 80°
7pm 80°