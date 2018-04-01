Neighbors describe shots fired incident on Gregory Drive

BOONE COUNTY - Neighbors on Gregory Drive in Boone County said someone went into a home there Tuesday evening and fired about 15 shots, without hitting anyone, before leaving.

A woman who said her son was inside at the time said the shooter was a family member.

She said no one was hurt in the incident.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department had not given an official account of what happened as of late Tuesday night.

Deaunte Shaw, 18, is the suspect in Tuesday night’s shots fired

When KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene about 8:30 p.m., deputies were leaving the scene and would not give any information. KOMU 8 News spoke to people who said the deputies took pictures of the scene and collected shell casings before leaving.

People on the scene were packing up belongings from the home into cars before leaving just before 9 p.m.

Officials say Shaw has two warrants out for his arrest right now.

On October 29 of last year, officers were dispatched to 2900 Paris Road in reference to a robbery with a gun. The investigation revealed Shaw took the victim's wallet from his lap, took out some money, and showed his handgun in his waistband after the victim requested Shaw return the money.

Shaw fled the area in vehicle and officers were able to capture and detain Shaw.

Shaw was arrested for robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]