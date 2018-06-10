Neighbors Fight Commercial Development

After 16 years in Wardsville, Teresa and Kevin Maxey might see big changes.



Rumors about the development, planned for less than 200 yards from the Maxey home, say it could include townhomes, restaurants, taverns and shops.

On Wednesday, the Board of Trustees listened to the Maxeys and other unhappy residents who are worried about noise, traffic, crime and lower property values for their homes.



Residents signed a petition against the plan, but they said the Planning and Zoning Board ignored them Tuesday night when they tried to present it.



Town board member Randy Libbert said, "Just because the proposal was favorable to the Planning and Zoning Board doesn't mean it will be favorable to the Board of Trustees."



The development's supporters said it will improve Wardsville's economy.

The Board of Trustees will decide the issue in two weeks.

