Neighbors Plead to Halt Demoltion of Saint Joseph Street Homes

COLUMBIA - The North Central Neighborhood Association is pleading for the Boone County Family Resources Center to cancel the planned demolition for two homes. Residents met Wednesday night at the Boone County Family Resources Center to discuss the two St. Joseph Street houses owned by the Boone County Family Resources Center.

Residents of St. Joseph Street do not want to see the houses at 302 and 308 St. Joseph Street go. About 35 people packed the Family Resources Center to voice their opinions. The meeting was originally scheduled for last week, but the Executive Director of the Family Resources Center could not attend.

Residents have tried reaching out to the Family Resources Center, but have been unsuccessful in doing so. The Family Resources Center is considering turning the houses into disability-accessible homes.