Neighbors React to Infant Shooting

Police say the infant's wounds are not life-threatening.

Police are charging both Wallace and Jones with endangering the welfare of the child. They are also charging Wallace with assault and armed criminal action.

KOMU checked with some of the suspect's neighbors Sunday and they say they've seen a change in the neighborhood.

"It used to be a tight knit community," said neighbor Larry Tucker. "When I was coming up but it's a younger generation now. Now I see alot of the older generation locking their doors and being more cautious, so I don't blame them."

Police won't say how the suspects and infant are related.

But they say if anyone has information about this case, you should call Crimestoppers (573) 875-TIPS.