Neighbors React to Possible Prairie Lane Connection

COLUMBIA - Residents of the Prairie Hill and Vanderveen Crossing subdivisions met Wednesday evening to discuss a possible change to their neighborhoods.

The City of Columbia is proposing to combine the two neighborhoods by connecting Prairie Lane. An approximate 85-foot creek is currently dividing the two subdivisions making it a hassel for some residents to get around their communities.

City staff provided a presentation outlining the proposed project and gathered public input.

Tom Wood lives in the Prairie Hill subdivision and says he's in favor of the connection.

"The GPS people don't understand that those two streets don't connect so the pizza car delivery guy doesn't show up, sometimes the fire truck and ambulance people don't show up. So that's a good reason," he said.

The city-funded project is estimated to cost approximately $317,000. That includes additional incidental work like storm water inlets, piping and new street lights.

If approved by city council, work will begin next spring.