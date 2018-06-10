Neighbors react to Versailles shooting

VERSAILLES - Neighbors say they are shocked after a shooting in Morgan County left a man dead and a deputy injured.

Deputies and officers from the Versailles Police Department responded to an assault in progress call on Second Street Wednesday night. Police say Randall Roden assaulted another individual and was tazed twice by authorities. Investigators say Roden fired a pistol multiple times at authorities and one of the rounds ricocheted and hit a deputy. Officers fired back at Roden resulting in his death. KOMU 8 News reported in September 2011 Roden was arrested on drug-related charges.

Multiple neighbors say they didn't hear the gunshots and didn't know something was going on until emergency vehicles arrived. One neighbor said she was shocked and shootings rarely happen in the area. Another refused to go on camera but said the area around Second Street is traditionally a rough neighborhood. Most neighbors said they didn't know the details of what happened until Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are currently investigating the incident.