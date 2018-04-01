Neighbors Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Teen from Fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two neighbors and a police officer helped rescue a wheelchair-bound teenager from an early-morning house fire in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the neighbors crawled through a first-floor window into the girl's bedroom early Tuesday. They wrapped the girl in blankets and handed her through the window to an arriving police officer as smoke filled the home. The teen's mother also escaped through the window.

A relative said the girl had epilepsy and was immobile after suffering a massive seizure as a small child.

An official with the Metro North Fire Protection District says the one-alarm fire appears to have started in a living room electrical outlet.