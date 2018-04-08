Neighbors Still Hot Over Blasting

Thompson says she no longer feels completely safe in her house and she attributes the cracks in her walls to the blasting.

"There's a disruption in our lives and it's taking away peace of mind, and the ease and the love and the enjoyment of living here. That's gone," Thompson.

She and other residents along south ten mile drive say their houses have shook numerous times when rock blasts have gone off. Thompson says that she and many of her neighbors set up a meeting to discuss their damaged homes with the owner of the excavation company. Only for him to be a no show. So they called him.

"And his comment was that he did not care and he said go ahead and sue me. You can take it only with my lawyers," said Thompson.

Now they've approached the city council but so far they've had no luck.

"This last week has probably been the hardest., stressful for all of us because we ask questions and we don't get answers ... and we're asking for help ... and we're not getting it," Thompson said.

One thing's for sure though. There's damage to several homes in the neighborhood. And the excavation company isn't claiming responsibility for any of it.