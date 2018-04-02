Nelson, Howard and Lavy drive in six runs, lead Tigers 8-3 over Vols

COLUMBIA – Mizzou baseball [24-21, 7-14 SEC] defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Taylor Stadium on Sunday 8-3 completing Mizzou’s first SEC sweep of 2016 and capping off the month of April with a four game win streak.

Freshman 3B Ian Nelson, junior SS Ryan Howard and senior 1B Zach Lavy combined for six of the Tigers eight runs, each with two RBIs. Lavy, leading the SEC in extra base hits with 30, drove in his two runs on a homerun shot over the right field wall in the fifth inning bringing his RBI total to 46.

Freshman LHP Michael Plassmeyer was awarded his fourth win of the season after going 5.1 innings pitched, allowing three runs, two of them earned, on seven hits fanning four Vols.

Missouri’s bullpen had a strong outing between RS sophomore RHP Cole Bartlett and senior LHP Austin Tribby. Between Bartlett and Tribby no runs were allowed on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts.

On the flip side for Tennessee, freshman RHP Will Neely picked up his first collegiate loss giving up six runs, all six earned, on six hits, two walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

The last time Missouri had a 3-game sweep was more than a year ago on March 14th, 2015 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers are set to travel to Sauget, Ill. to take on the Illinois Illini at GCS Ballpark in non-conference action on Tuesday, May 3. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.