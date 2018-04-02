Nephew of Kirkwood Shooter Running for Office

KIRKWOOD (AP) - The nephew of a Missouri man who killed five people at a suburban St. Louis city council meeting is running for a seat on that same governing body.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Jayson Thornton says he doesn't want Kirkwood to be known only for the Feb. 7, 2008, massacre in which his uncle, Charles "Cookie" Thornton stormed into the council chamber and started shooting.

Five people were killed and one more was seriously wounded before police fatally shot Cookie Thornton, who was mad about race relations in the Meacham Park neighborhood where Jayson Thornton now lives with his wife and children.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to appear at a forum in Kirkwood alongside fellow candidates Timothy E. Griffin, Bob Sears, Paul Ward and Gary Reim.