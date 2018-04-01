Nestle Purina seeks pet food flavors appealing to humans

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Many pet owners want their dogs and cats eating the kind of food they like. Researchers at Nestle Purina in St. Louis are doing their best to cater to that desire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that chef Amanda Hassner is part of the team working on flavors for pets that tend toward the types of things humans like to eat. The Purina stable includes flavors such as "Rotisserie Chicken," ''Filet Mignon" and "Tuscan Style Medley."

It's part of the effort to stay atop the increasingly competitive $23 billion U.S. pet food market. A recent report by Euromonitor International, which tracks pet food data, says millennials especially tend to humanize their pets and are willing to spend on higher-quality pet food.