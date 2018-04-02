Nevada Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Statutory Sodomy

COLUMBIA - 29-year-old Nevada registered sex offender, Dwayne Robison, was arrested at 1704 South Providence Road on August 28th for four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree. The event allegedly occurred near Broadway and Hinkson Creek to a thirteen year old girl on August 24th.

He was arrested with a total bond of $400,000. Robison was then transferred and released to the Boone County Jail.