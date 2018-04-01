New 911 Service Available in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A new 911 service launched Monday, making it easier for emergency responders to get critical information during an emergency, according to the Columbia/Boone County Office of Emergency Management.



The Public Safety Joint Communications Center (PSJC) has partnered with the Massachusetts-based Rave Mobile Safety to offer the free service. The service is called "Smart911".



Brian Maydwell, a PSJC Systems Support Analyst, said the system is pretty simple.

"Residents can log on at a secure website and register information that they want to make available to 911 telecommunicators during an emergency. That information can include medical conditions, the home addresses of mobile phone callers, and disabilities or other rescue-related information," said Maydwell.



Authorities stressed the information entered is kept completely private and secure. Residents have the option to choose what information to share, and what not to share, according to officials.

Zim Schwartze, PSJC Director, said the introduction of the new service will be essential in shortening the amount of time needed to respond to emergencies.

"Simply put, Smart 911 can shorten response time in a critical situation," said Schwartze. "Smart911 can make information about you and your family readily available to emergency responders at a time when seconds count."

Information that can be shared includes:

Photo

Calling location

Physical description, age & gender

Family profile

Photos of children

Pet informaton

Emergency contacts

Medications

Medical conditions

Psychiatric conditions

Allergies

Special needs

Disabilities

Disorders

Impairments

Non-english

Information on restraining orders



To find more information, or register for free, log on to the Web site at www.Smart911.com.