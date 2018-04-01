New Aircraft Delivered To STL

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BERKELEY (AP) - The first production of Boeing's EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft will be delivered today in suburban St. Louis. A rear admiral, an assistant secretary of the Navy and Republican Congressman Todd Akin of suburban St. Louis are among the speakers at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at Boeing's facility in Berkeley. The Pentagon is spending nine billion dollars to replace its Prowler aircraft with 90 Boeing F/A-18 fighters outfitted with electronic warfare gear. The first two, known as the EA-18G Growler, are supposed to begin service by 2009 and replace the carrier-based Prowler squadrons by 2013. The job is expected to eventually be taken over by unmanned planes.