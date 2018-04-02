New Alcohol and Drug Treatment Facility Coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community leaders and local business owners gathered at the ARC Tuesday morning for an informational meeting about a new drug and alcohol treatment facility coming to Columbia. Teen Challenge is a nationwide substance abuse program with more than 250 treatment centers around the country. This would be the eighth Teen Challenge center in Missouri, but the first in this area.

Unlike other facilities in Missouri, this would be a residential program, where mothers of young children would get to stay together while in treatment. Teen Challenge Director Jim Lowans said the bonding of mother and child is vitally important to the recovery process.'We can't separate a mother and child. The children of addicts are also dealing with so much, and being at the center can really help them too," said Lowans.

The facility would be called Teen Challenge Central Missouri: A Place of Hope for Mothers and Children. The project is still in the early fundraising stages. Lowans said he hopes to have $200,000 raised by Summer 2013.

Teen Challenge centers serve women, men, boys, girls, and families. If completed, the program has a 70-85 percent success rate. Teen Challenge USA started in 1958 in Brooklyn, New York.