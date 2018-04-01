New Annexation Plan In Jefferson City

The meeting was the first official step in getting 542 more acres land annexed. Frog Hollow Road leads into one of the neighborhoods the city is trying to annex. City administrators say this land is ideal for annexation because it's growing so rapidly.

"A lot of times in these annexations, we talk about growth that could be occurring in ten to 20 years. We're talking tonight about growth that's occurring in one to two years," said Interim City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus.

Nickolaus says he isn't sure how the public will react to the annexation because there are some things residents can do in the county that they can't do in the city.

"Hunting, for instance, is more restricted, you can't fire off fireworks in the city," Nickolaus said.

Nonetheless, at least one resident is not concerned about hunting or fireworks.

"I don't think those kind of things will affect our family. I think on Frog Hollow Road anyway there are a lot of single housing families, single family houses already there and so it'll keep some businesses from coming in or something from possibly coming in across the street or next door that might devalue your property," said Cole County resident John Bechtold.

The next step in annexing Bechtold's property, along with the rest of the land, is to get the issue on the ballot in February.

Jefferson City surrounds about 70% of this section of Cole County. If the annexation goes through, a total of 220 people will become Jefferson City residents.