New app lets users send photos to the future

3 years 6 months 9 hours ago Wednesday, December 03 2014 Dec 3, 2014 Wednesday, December 03, 2014 7:16:00 PM CST December 03, 2014 in News
By: Sara Maslar-Donar, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Imagine an infant is taking her first steps and her dad wants to take a video and surprise her with it on her 16th birthday when it pops up on her phone. 

That's exactly what a new app called Incubate is all about. The app allows users to send photos and videos up to 25 years into the future without the recipient knowing who sent it until it's ready to be open. 

Vice President of Marketing Matt Douty, a graduate of the University of Missouri, said when he tells people about it, they wonder why it doesn't already exist.

"People are blown away by the idea and excited to get to using it," he said. 

Douty said founder Michael McCluney decided to create the app after a story his friend told him about trying to put his crying newborn triplets to sleep.

He said McCluney's friend wanted to be able to show his children that crazy night 25 years down the road.

"While changing lives is a strong term, it's a really powerful concept," Douty said. "It really allows people to communicate like they've never communicated before."

Users can open the app and select either text, voice, picture, or video. Then, they create the moment and select a friend on their contact list. The user can pick an exact time and date up to 25 years into the future for the friend to finally be able to open it.

Although techonology may evolve considerably in the next 25 years, Douty said the Incubate team is ready for that.

"Since Incubate files will be in cloud servers, we will be able to transfer those and translate those to whatever file system is used or whatever technology system is used in 25 years," he said. 

Douty said the Incubate team is trying different marketing techniques at three colleges around the country to try to get a young college base: The University of Missouri, UCLA, and the University of Georgia.

University of Missouri student Sara Driscoll said she uses the app because she likes the anticipation of not knowing who sent her an "InQ" (pronounced ink) until the exact moment it is supposed to open.

"That mystery is still there that you don't know when you're going to get a message and who it's going to be from," she said. "When you have those little messages in the corner, that's the draw in appeal." 

Douty said the Incubate team is keeping up with the technology so they can make sure that even if technology changes drastically, people will still be able to see their photos.

The app is currently only available to Iphone users, but Douty said the app should be ready for Android users by mid-February. 

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 8:34:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 9:12:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:51:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Car hits bicycle, child injured
Car hits bicycle, child injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 78°
3pm 78°
4pm 77°
5pm 78°