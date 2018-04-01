New artwork in Columbia aims to make streets safer

COLUMBIA - New light artwork is being installed on South Fourth Street between Cherry Street and Broadway. The installations began Thursday at 8 a.m. and will continue until Friday at 3 p.m. and is a part of the Downtown Columbia Gateways project.

Nourish Cafe & Market held a fundraiser last week to raise money for the project which is expected to cost 4 to 5 million dollars overall.

The project hopes to both increase visual appeal in the community and to improve pedestrian safety by slowing down traffic in places people frequently cross the street.

Grove Construction has already placed poles in Columbia's Improvement District in the designated places the art installations.

KOMU talked to a Broadway Diner employee who said they are happy and excited that the artwork is being displayed so close to the restaurant.

The District hopes to tell the story of the neighborhood or the history in the areas through the artwork installations.