New Ballpark Improves Downtown St. Louis

The area has added hotels, restaurants, clubs, art galleries and lofts from revitalized historic buildings. The downtown population of 10,000 is expected to double by 2010. St. Louis' population also has continued to grow, rising last year for the third year in a row to reach nearly 353,000. Investment in St. Louis is also growing. Two years ago, the city's downtown investment was $341 million. That grew to $590 million last year, and downtown boosters predict $1 billion for this year.