New Barn for Maplewood Barn Theatre Community

The Maplewood Barn Theatre may have a phoenix like rebirth in the coming months. The Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public planning meeting Thursday night to discuss questions the community has for the proposed project.

Last April, the historic barn went up in flames. However, no explaination to the fire was reached.

The new barn will have new ammenities the original barn lacked, such as a more reliable structurethat will help keep out rodents, bathrooms in the barn, ample storage space for props and other items, a heating and cooling system and an ampitheatre style seating.

Michael Scott, the President of the Board of Directors for the Maplewood Barn Community Theatre, said he was happy with how the community has responded since the fire last spring.

"It can be quite emotional over the support we've had from the city. The night the barn died, April 5th of 2010, people from all over the city--a lot of offers, a lot of phone calls of help. And that's one of the most touching signs that the public wants this barn rebuilt," Scott said.

These changes will help the theatre do bigger and better things for the community.

The Maplewood Barn Community is currently raising funds to supplement any funds the city will give. The Columbia City Council will meet next month to decide if it should help fund the theatre. However, if the city decides not to help fund the project, the Maplewood Barn Community will appeal and find out ways to get the city's help.

If all goes according to plan, the new barn will up by the time of the theatre community's spring theatre season.