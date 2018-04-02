New Baseball Field

Herzog has also made a commitment to donate $25,000 more. Herzog led the Cardinals to their last World Series championship in 1982. He has a foundation that helps fund baseball fields for young people. Jackson has only one full-sized baseball field in the city limits. Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson says the American Legion field is in good shape but is overused. Initial plans call for building the new field in Brookside Park, at a cost expected to top $200,000 when it's completed in 2007.