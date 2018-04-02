New Big 12 Chairman Wants Missouri To Stay

STILLWATER, OK (AP) - Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis,the new chairman of the Big 12's board of directors, said Saturday it would be a "real loss to the conference" if Missouri decides to leave and he expressed hope that the Tigers will stay.

Speaking during halftime of Oklahoma State's game against Kansas, Hargis said the Big 12 would have "a good solid 10" members if Missouri decides to stay and TCU accepts an invitation to join the conference. He says that would allow members to pause and consider whether to remain at 10 schools or expand back to 12.

Hargis says the Big 12 is still considering expansion options and would prefer schools that are in the league's footprint and that would not dilute the revenue the current members are generating.