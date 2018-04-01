New Bike Median Causes Confusion

COLUMBIA - Some drivers are unhappy with the new routes they have to take to allow for a new bike median for bikers and pedestrians. GetAbout Columbia, a private non-profit organization, says the main goal of the median is to decrease traffic congestion and cut down on cross traffic. The group wants to keep traffic on Walnut Street and keep bikers on Ash and Windsor Streets.



The bike median runs down the middle of College Avenue between Ash Street and Windsor Streets. Car traffic can leave Windsor Street by turning right only, but cannot enter Windsor, as it's one way. Traffic can only turn right-in and right-out on Ash Street.



Austin Segrest lives on Windsor Street. He said he would have appreciated some warning.



"We didn't get a flyer or something telling us what's going to change, and how it's changing, because it's still not clear to me if the road is one way or how it's one way since there is a yellow line in some places," said Segrest.



Richard Tippler lives on Ash Street. He said the new median annoys him, because it takes longer to get to places.



"When I use the convenience store up the street. It becomes a three block drive, instead of a one block drive," said Tippler.



He also said the bike lanes leave little space for cars.



"It looks as though there's two lanes designated for traffic, but a normal sized or large vehicle like my truck takes up almost those two lanes, so driving on it is confusing because it feels like you're not really sure where you're supposed to be on the street," said Tippler.



GetAbout Columbia said Thursday it supported the median after people made complaints saying they were nervous about crossing between Ash and Windsor Streets on College Avenue.



"The most dangerous crossing is between Windsor and the median because, when you cross, that traffic kind of pops over that hill really quick and comes down, and it can catch people unexpected," said Ted Curtis, Columbia Bike Ped Program Manager.



The bike median is part of GetAbout Columbia's Bike Boulevard project.

