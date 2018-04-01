New bill looks to prevent kids from being left in hot cars

COLUMBIA - A newly proposed bill in the U.S. House of Representatives looks to push technology that would prevent children from being left in hot cars.

The bill, known as the "HOT CARS Act of 2017," would require technology to be installed in all news cars, that would notify drivers if a child was in the backseat while exiting the car.

Shelia Robertson, MU Health care Safe Kids coordinator, said pushes for such technology are always a step forward.

"Even if it is only 70 degrees, it can be a beautiful mild day, but the temperature can rise very quickly. Even 10 degrees in just 10 minutes," Robertson said. "So it doesn't take long at all for it to be a very dangerous situation."

According to Robertson, leaving a child in a hot car can happen to anyone.

"Good parents forget their kids in the car. It has happened."

If anyone comes across a child that is alone in a car, Robertson advises immediate action.

"They need to call 911 right away. Don't wait, don't hesitate. Just make the call, and that way those professionals can come and they know what to do," she said.