New Biotech Facility in Maryville

Instead of a so-called biologics center as first planned, the school would build a business incubator focusing on biotech clients. A California-based company, Ventria Bioscience, would anchor the $12 million project. Ventria specializes in modifying plant genes to make enzymes for use in pharmaceuticals. The plan also calls for building another facility in Maryville and making it a farmer- or business-owned operation. However, the Regents have put on hold a plan to build an attached academic center. Some state lawmakers objected to the original plan, because it required the state to put up $10 million. Under the new plan, the state would issue $6 million in bonds.