New Board for St. Louis Schools?

JEFFERSON CITY - The State Board of Education is considering a recommendation from a special panel to let an unelected board run the St. Louis School District. Education Commissioner Kent King said the board could vote on the topic at its meeting next month. The panel selected by the state board has called for an unelected, three-person governing committee to run the 32,000 student district, the largest in Missouri. The mayor, the board of aldermen and the governor likely would each name a member. King said he's leaning toward recommending such a board, which would oversee the district for six years. The locally-elected school board would remain, but it would have no power.