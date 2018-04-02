New Bookmobile to Serve Cole and Osage County

The library's had a bookmobile service since the 1940's, but their old vehicle was on its last leg when it got totaled in an accident. The library was already building the new $200,000 bus. It makes stops to places like schools, nursing homes, and even grocery stores in Cole and Osage County.

"It is larger than the last one, it holds about a thousand more books and videos, it has wheelchair access, which our other one didn't, and we also now have a satellite internet service so people can search our databases, and place holds on materials and that kind of thing from the bus when before they couldn't do that," said Margaret Conroy of the Missouri River Regional Library.

Tax money and private donations paid for the vehicle. It will start making its rounds in March.