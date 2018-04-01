New Building at Washington University Named After Former Chancellor

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The new university center at Washington University will honor longtime chancellor William Danforth and his wife. The William H. and Elizabeth Gray Danforth Center will open next fall. The three story building will feature dining and common areas, and will house studios for media groups such as the student-run television and radio stations, the student newspaper and other publications. It will include a cafe and bistro and a "fun room" with chalkboard walls and high-tech audio and video equipment. Construction of the $41 million building is funded in part with a gift from the Danforth Foundation. William Danforth is part of the family that founded Ralston-Purina. He is the brother of three-term Republican Senator John Danforth.