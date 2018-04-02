New Bus Routes Tested

COLUMBIA - The new bus routes for Columbia begin Aug. 2 and Columbia Transit had a test on the new routes on Sunday.

Columbia Transit kept the drivers checking their mirrors as they practiced the new routes.

"Today all of the buses are out at the same time," Drew Brooks of Columbia Transit said.

The idea behind Sunday's exercise is to make sure the buses keep on time, and to ensure a smooth ride come launch day.

The driver's today weren't the only ones collecting overtime.

City of Columbia employees rode along to make sure the drive times and the schedules sync up.

Timothy Wayneralph, usually a driver himself, liked being a passenger, and seeing if his co-worker is up to his professional standards.

"Doing an excellent job," said Wayneralph.

According to Columbia Transit days like this are important since each bus driver has to memorize each of the 15 bus routes.

The new routes add stops at Forum and Lemone Industrial Blvd. and some new stops in northern Columbia neighborhoods.

The route to and from campus will change Aug. 16.