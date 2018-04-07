New Camera Security Proposed to City Council

COLUMBIA- More security cameras may be seen downtown if the City Council approves Police Chief Ken Burton's new proposal.



Burton requested the installation of four new cameras at Columbia's busy intersections. If approved, the cameras will be at the corners of Hitt and Broadway, Tenth and Broadway, Tenth and Cherry, and Ninth and Cherry.



Each camera will cost roughly $8,000. With such a high price tag, some Columbia residents see the proposal as just another expense.



"I don't have a real strong opinion on it either way. I think there's probably better ways to spend taxpayer dollars, but I guess we'll find out," resident Mike Hogan said.



Police Chief Burton also suggested other means of increasing downtown security, such as adding officers and better lighting in the alleyways.



"I think that'd be an extra security boom for the Columbia downtown area," security camera supporter Whitney Lenci explained.



City Council members reviewed the proposal Monday night and will decide whether or not to accept it's conditions.



Some residents want more than just cameras for protection.



"I think the most important thing is to hire more police officers. There are not enough to go around," resident Jeannette Acton said.



For more on downtown cameras, check out this slideshow: