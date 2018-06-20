New Carts Could Make Shopping with Kids Easier

Kids could see their favorite shows on a small screen built into the cart. The New Zealand company, who makes the carts, says they cost about $1,500, and shoppers can rent them for $1 fee. It's just a question of how much that peace and quiet is worth.

"I don't know how many parents are going pay a dollar just to use a cart. I think I would, I know my wife and I would. But I don't know about other people," said Matt Duncan, father of two.

Stores in eight states are using the carts, but they haven't made their way to mid-Missouri just yet.