New CEO Announced for Truman Medical Centers

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An executive with the Truman Medical Centers has been promoted to president and CEO of the health system.

Truman officials announced Wednesday that Charles W. Shields will succeed John W. Bluford III, who announced in February that he would retire in July. Shields currently is chief operating officer at TMC Lakewood.

He will lead TMC Hospital Hill, TMC Lakewood, TMC Behavioral Health, the Jackson County Health Department and several primary care practices in eastern Jackson County. Truman Medical Center also is the main teaching hospital for the University of Missouri-Kansas City Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry and Pharmacy.

Shields, a former Missouri senator and representative, previously was in management for Heartland Health in St. Joseph.

Bluford had worked at the medical centers since 1999.