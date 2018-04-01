New Chief for St. Louis Election Board

ST. LOUIS - Gov. Blunt plans to appoint Carol Wilson to chair the St. Louis Election Board. Wilson is a former board member and would replace Kimmy Mathis who just resigned after a few months on the job. Wilson lives in Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith's district and needs Smith's support to get the job. However, during last year's campaign, Wilson supported one of Smith's opponents. Smith already has blocked a recent Blunt nominee for the state Board of Education, but Smith said he plans to support Wilson's appointment.