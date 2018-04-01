New chocolate festival satisfies cravings and gives back to the community

COLUMBIA — The first Chocolate Festival in Columbia will allow mid-Missouri residents to snack on tasty treats while giving back to their community.

Tiger Family Chiropractic and Wellness center coordinated the festival and will feature dozens of local vendors said coordinator, Dr. Amanda Owens.

"The local restaurants, some of the local bars that have come out and they have some specialty items that they made and each of the people who are vendors at the event have a special chocolate item that they have either created or that they have cooked that compliments the festival as well. Really there will be something chocolate everywhere you turn," Owens said.

The festival will also benefit a local charity that helps children in need in Columbia.

"We are associating with a charity in town called the Rainbow House, so of course this is a tough time of year to need those wonderful people to serve. So we wanted to combine and work with them," Owens said.

Although the festival is free, other parts of event will help the charity.

"At the event there will be a 50/50 raffle that benefits them as well as they will be hosting a table for a chocolate fountain. And for anyone with us, if you sign up as a new patient, that night we will donate $20 to the Rainbow House for each of the people who do that," Owens said.

She said that she hopes the festival will bring people together.

"One thing I think about the festival is that it is a time of year when that most of us traditionally feel very excited and very happy and loved, but I'm reminded that some feel a little bit lonely. I think a festival is a really neat opportunity to be apart of something and to be apart of each other," Owens said.

The festival is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 and will also feature a pie eating contest.