New claims suggest abuse at Missouri jail occurred for years

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Several former inmates and a former jail guard at the Jackson County jail, which is under investigation over excessive force allegations, claim that the abusive practices go back several years.

Two ex-inmates tell The Kansas City Star that they were victims of gratuitous violence by corrections center officers, while the parents of a third former inmate allege their son suffered broken bones after Critical Incident Response Team members went too far in restraining him.

The former guard says it's common for other guards to use excessive force when he worked at the jail in 2011.

The FBI is investigating allegations that corrections officers used excessive force against inmates who were retrained. County officials have declined to discuss the specifics of the allegations that led up to the FBI's involvement.