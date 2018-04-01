New Classrooms Could Be In The Future For Columbia Students

COLUMBIA - Columbia school students use more than 150 trailers as classrooms, but Columbia Superintendent Chris Belcher is hoping he'll soon be able to change that.

Belcher says the trailers are inconvenient for when kids have to go inside the school for any reason. They are also a target for vandalism.

His main reason however, for wanting to get rid of them is because they cost a lot to maintain. School officials estimate the district would save more than a quarter of a million dollars a year if the trailers were removed.

Before they can remove the trailers, Belcher says the district must expand the old schools and build new ones. He said he's hoping to give the Columbia School Board a plan of how to do this as early as this fall.

Currently a quarter of the student population currently calls these trailers their classrooms, that's more than 3,600 students.