New Coach at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Texas Tech says it has hired Billy Gillispie to coach its men's basketball team.

School athletics spokesman Blayne Beal said Sunday that Gillispie is the Red Raiders' new coach, with the formal announcement to be Wednesday at a news conference.

Gillispie replaces Pat Knight, who was fired earlier this month. In 2009, Kentucky fired Gillispie after the Wildcats went 40-27 in his two seasons and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Gillispie led UTEP and Texas A&M to remarkable turnarounds and Texas Tech officials are hopeful he can do the same in Lubbock.

In 2004, he led UTEP to its first NCAA appearance since 1992. At A&M, the Texas native led the Aggies to three consecutive 20-win seasons.