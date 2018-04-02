New Columbia city prosecutor hired

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday the hiring of John “Jack” McManus as the new city prosecutor.

“I look forward to working for the City of Columbia," McManus said.

Current City Prosecutor Steve Richey will retire on March 4. Assistant City Prosecutor Robert Rinck will be the acting city prosecutor until McManus begins his role on April 4.

McManus said, "Steve Richey has done a great job managing the Prosecutor’s office. His work and the high caliber staff make it easy to step into the position.”

McManus has nearly 30 years of legal experience as a Columbia resident. Most recently, he has served as chief counsel of the Agriculture and Environment Division of the Missouri Attorney General’s office. He has been an associate adjunct professor at the University of Missouri School of Law since 2014.

City Counselor Nancy Thompson said, “Jack brings to Columbia a wealth of experience in environmental regulation along with a strong, steady, community-minded approach to enforcement.”

McManus said he’s looking forward to connecting with the community.

“This position gives me an opportunity to help people who come before the court,” McManus said. “I've always been involved in enforcement, but it’s mostly been problem-solving and not imposing punishment. It’s about figuring out a solution for the future.”

Richey's retirement reception is scheduled on Friday.