New Columbia Information Technology Interim Director

COLUMBIA - Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine is serving as interim director for Columbia City's Information Technology (I.T.) and will be overseeing the department while searching for a permanent director to replace Bob Simms.

Simms resigned on Septeber 27, 2012. St. Romaine is revising the I.T. director job description, qualifications and duties. His goal is to have a new director in place by the end of February 2013.

St. Romaine says the department has "a considerable amount of work to be accomplished in the next year, including many projects what will involve replacement of existing software and hardware systems."

Some projects include the Columbia Financial Enterprise Resource Planning System, Public Safety Records Management and CAD, Parking violations software and Public WiFi.