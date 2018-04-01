New Columbia Park Has Big Price Tag

COLUMBIA - Columbia taxpayers will cough up $681,280 for 30 acres of land near Battle High School for a new park. The price includes the utility installation, planning and zoning. The creative control for the new park will be given to Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Columbia Public School District. They have partnered to build parks near Welt Boulevard Elementary and Oakland Junior High. A local news blog and at least one citizen at last night's Council meeting complained $21,000 per acre is outrageous.

The City appraised the land for $14,000 per acre, but the St. Charles Group's -- the owners -- appraisal was $29,000. A third party appraised it at 21,000 and that is the price both parties settled on. The money to build the park is coming from a park sales tax.