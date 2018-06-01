New Columbia Transit Shelters Discussed

COLUMBIA - The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission met at City Hall Wednesday night to discuss designs for new Columbia Transit shelters.

There are seven different designs, ranging from approximately $7,000 to $10,000. The Columbia Transit System currently spends $15,000 to $20,000 on each bus shelter.

Each shelter is 8 feet by 12 feet but can be expanded. Click here for a detailed breakdown of each design's specifications and cost.

Columbia Transit is collaborating with the University of Missouri Architecture students and PedNet Coalition to design these new bus shelters.

There are currently 42 bus stops in Columbia. PedNet said it hopes to install bus shelters at all the bus stops. The goal is to increase use of the public transit system.

Three of the criteria for the designs were:

1) Made from sustainable materials

2) Powered by solar panels

3) Using public art

The designs will be presented to the City Council in July, and it's ultimately up to Columbia Transit to decide which design they want and where it will be placed.