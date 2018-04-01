New Company Providing Medicaid Rides Hits Bump

Georgia-based Logisticare Solutions won the state contract in October to provide trips to doctor's offices for Medicaid patients. It beat out a Missouri company that had the job since 1997. Logisticare started handling the trips Saturday, and things went smoothly. But on Monday, the first full business day, demand was greater. A company spokesman said some delayed or missed trips are expected whenever a new company takes over, as subcontractors adjust to new patients. He said the company also struggled because some subcontractors have refused to get on board. The biggest issue was with kidney patients needing dialysis treatment.